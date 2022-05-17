Attorney General Ken Paxton joined Mississippi in sending a multistate letter to the American Law Institute (ALI) opposing changes to the Model Penal Code (MPC). The proposed updates would harm crime victims and benefit offenders by recommending lesser consequences and adding loopholes that protect predators and sex traffickers.

Attorney General Paxton and several attorneys general have previously advised ALI on improvements to the MPC, but ALI’s new updates will make it more difficult to prosecute and prevent sex crimes. The U.S. Department of Justice has taken notice of these issues and has also voiced concerns about ALI’s updates.

To read the letter click here.