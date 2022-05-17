Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,609 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Oppos­es Revi­sions to Mod­el Penal Code That Would Pro­tect Sex Predators

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined Mississippi in sending a multistate letter to the American Law Institute (ALI) opposing changes to the Model Penal Code (MPC). The proposed updates would harm crime victims and benefit offenders by recommending lesser consequences and adding loopholes that protect predators and sex traffickers. 

Attorney General Paxton and several attorneys general have previously advised ALI on improvements to the MPC, but ALI’s new updates will make it more difficult to prosecute and prevent sex crimes. The U.S. Department of Justice has taken notice of these issues and has also voiced concerns about ALI’s updates. 

To read the letter click here. 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Oppos­es Revi­sions to Mod­el Penal Code That Would Pro­tect Sex Predators

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.