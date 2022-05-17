Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Announces Over $620 Mil­lion Col­lect­ed by Bank­rupt­cy and Col­lec­tions Divi­sion Dur­ing His Tenure

Attorney General Paxton is pleased to announce that the Bankruptcy and Collections Division of the Office of the Texas Attorney General has collected a total of $51,573,667 for fiscal year 2022, outstripping its $50 million goal for that time period. The goal was set by the Legislative Budget Board, which is a committee of the Texas Legislature that creates budget expectations for legislative appropriations and evaluates state operations.  

During General Paxton’s time in office, the Bankruptcy and Collections Division has collected a grand total of $620.1 million. The Division is responsible for recovering monies owed to the state by third parties, in the form of debts, judgments, taxes, fees, fines, penalties, loans, and other obligations.  

