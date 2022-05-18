Biotech Research Firm Practichem Raises $4 Million to Expand Adoption of Arista Purification Platform
Raleigh NC-based Practichem secured commitment for additional $4 million funding. Arista supports rapid biotherapeutic development via sharing & collaboration.
When I saw how I can collaborate with colleagues to access data and improve method programs, I immediately knew Arista was a game changer.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Practichem, a privately held innovator of collaboration tools dramatically reducing protein purification times, has secured a commitment for added funding of $4 million from an unnamed investor. This new capital will allow the company to accelerate product awareness, expand customer engagement and develop lucrative ancillary services.
— Alex J. Guseman
The Arista biotech purification platform is the first and only system to support rapid biotherapeutic development through sharing and iteration. Importantly, the system meets an unaddressed and critical market need. Arista’s collaboration tools can reduce protein purification time from 120 minutes to under 20 minutes, to bring much needed antiviral and immunotherapy cures to market faster.
Arista customer Alex J. Guseman, a Merck fellow at the University of Pittsburgh, related that, “When I saw how I can collaborate with colleagues to access data and improve method programs, I immediately knew Arista was a game changer.”
Practichem, based in Raleigh, NC has been creating tools to support biotech research since 2013. In 2019, Practichem recognized an unfilled space for highly collaborative, iterative development tools. Pivoting away from the company’s roots in custom solutions, Practichem has advanced to a focus on speeding research developing this technology.
