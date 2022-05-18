Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,848 in the last 365 days.

Biotech Research Firm Practichem Raises $4 Million to Expand Adoption of Arista Purification Platform

Practichem diamond logo

Practichem diamond separation logo

Raleigh NC-based Practichem secured commitment for additional $4 million funding. Arista supports rapid biotherapeutic development via sharing & collaboration.

When I saw how I can collaborate with colleagues to access data and improve method programs, I immediately knew Arista was a game changer.”
— Alex J. Guseman
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Practichem, a privately held innovator of collaboration tools dramatically reducing protein purification times, has secured a commitment for added funding of $4 million from an unnamed investor. This new capital will allow the company to accelerate product awareness, expand customer engagement and develop lucrative ancillary services.

The Arista biotech purification platform is the first and only system to support rapid biotherapeutic development through sharing and iteration. Importantly, the system meets an unaddressed and critical market need. Arista’s collaboration tools can reduce protein purification time from 120 minutes to under 20 minutes, to bring much needed antiviral and immunotherapy cures to market faster.

Arista customer Alex J. Guseman, a Merck fellow at the University of Pittsburgh, related that, “When I saw how I can collaborate with colleagues to access data and improve method programs, I immediately knew Arista was a game changer.”

Practichem, based in Raleigh, NC has been creating tools to support biotech research since 2013. In 2019, Practichem recognized an unfilled space for highly collaborative, iterative development tools. Pivoting away from the company’s roots in custom solutions, Practichem has advanced to a focus on speeding research developing this technology.

nick demarco
Practichem
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Biotech Research Firm Practichem Raises $4 Million to Expand Adoption of Arista Purification Platform

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.