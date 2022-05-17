May 17, 2022 - Career Signing Day Events Announced for 2022

Date: May 17, 2022

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has announced Career Signing Day events in May and June at various school districts in Texas. In 2019, a resolution marked Texas Career and Technical Education Signing Day as an annual event that supports the goals of the Governor’s Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative by highlighting career and technical education programs as a way to encourage this educational pathway for our Texas students, and address the skills gap for in-demand jobs. These statewide events build on the concept of this signing day proclamation and provide an opportunity for TWC to recognize and celebrate high school students choosing to enter:

the workforce as a result of completing career certifications towards targeted occupations;

an applied learning opportunity like an internship or apprenticeship;

a Career and Technical Education ( CTE ) program; or

"Congratulations to the students participating in Career Signing Day events and pursuing a much-needed technical career," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "I hope these events inspire others to seek the opportunity and consider their options to gain the skills to pursue high-paying, exciting careers confidently."

Career Signing Day events recognize the students' important steps to ensure they enter the Texas workforce with marketable skills and are on the fast track to promising careers. By earning certifications or college credit while in high school, students gain early exposure to the types of environments they'll encounter in the post-secondary classroom or the workplace.

“Career Signing Day allows us to celebrate young Texans and their initiative to pursue great careers with our Texas employers directly from high school. It is also a great opportunity to commend them for choosing to stay in the great state of Texas,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “All Texas employers will benefit tremendously from this talented workforce and their highly sought-after skills.”

Participating organizations will verify that students are seniors in high school finishing post-secondary certificates or industry-recognized certifications in targeted occupations. They are eligible to be hired by employers, enter apprenticeships, or begin other career pathway programs.

Visit our Texas Career Signing Day webpage for the schedule and more information about the events. Use these resources to continue supporting career exploration: Jobs Y'all, MyTXCareer, Texas Internship Challenge, Texas Reality Check, and Texas Career Check.

