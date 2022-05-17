Governor Abbott Reappoints Landis To Texas Municipal Retirement System Board Of Trustees

TEXAS, May 17 - May 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed David Landis to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board oversees the Texas Municipal Retirement System, which is responsible for providing a secure retirement benefit plan for eligible employees of more than 800 cities.

David Landis of Perryton is City Manager for the City of Perryton. He is a member and past president of the Texas City Management Association. Additionally, he is secretary of the Panhandle Water Planning Group, member of the Perryton Rotary Club, and a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Landis received a Bachelor of Science from New Mexico State University.