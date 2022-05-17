Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Route 453 (Sink Run Culvert) Replacement Project in Blair County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is presently developing plans for the Route 453 (Sink Run Culvert) replacement project in Tyrone Borough, Blair County.

This project consists of replacement of a portion of the existing stone masonry arch culvert, within the legal Right-of-Way, that carries Sink Run under Tyrone Borough. The project will include reconstruction of the roadway approach, drainage improvements, and ADA upgrades to pedestrian curb ramps. Traffic will be detoured during all construction.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Tyrone Area High School cafeteria, 1001 Clay Avenue, Tyrone, PA 16686

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Raymond J. Seese, by phone 814-595-6821, or by e-mail raseese@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

