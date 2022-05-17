ADVISORY – NORTHAMPTON COUNTY – THURSDAY – PennDOT, Bethlehem City, Bicycle Safety Advocates to Promote Bike to Work Week

On Thursday, PennDOT District 5 will join with Coalition for Appropriate Transportation (CAT), City of Bethlehem, and safety partners to hold a media and safety event to mark Bike to Work Week. The event will feature distribution of bicycle safety information, bicycle safety checks, and a bike ride through Bethlehem with Mayor J. William Reynolds, members of CAT, and others.

The event is open to the public and members of the media are encouraged to attend and participate.

WHAT: PennDOT will join with CAT, City of Bethlehem, and safety partners to hold a media event to mark Bike to Work Week. WHEN: Thursday, May 19, 2022; 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM WHERE: Payrow Plaza, Bethlehem City Hall, 10 East Church Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov

