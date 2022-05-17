Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the 1st quarter of 2022

MACAU, May 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,407 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the first quarter of 2022 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP7.29 billion, down by 28.3% and 26.4% respectively quarter-to-quarter. Purchase and sale of residential units decreased by 395 quarter-to-quarter to 826 units, and the total value fell by 31.3% to MOP5.58 billion. Number of existing residential units transacted (786 units) dropped by 24.2% and the transaction value (MOP5.29 billion) fell by 23.5%. Moreover, transaction volume (40 units) and value (MOP 285 million) of pre-sale residential units tumbled by 78.3% and 76.2% respectively quarter-to-quarter.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units decreased by 8.4% quarter-to-quarter to MOP96,048 in the first quarter, with the average prices of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP95,820), Taipa (MOP92,523) and Coloane (MOP117,124) falling by 0.5%, 14.1% and 16.2% respectively. The average price per square metre of existing residential units dropped by 4.6% quarter-to-quarter to MOP93,964. The transacted units were mainly in Baixa da Taipa (142 units), NATAP (79 units) and Areia Preta & Iao Hon (56 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP100,226, MOP118,076 and MOP88,275. As regards pre-sale residential units, the average price per square metre dipped by 2.5% quarter-to-quarter to MOP161,171.

The average price per square metre of usable area of industrial units went down by 4.0% quarter-to-quarter to MOP50,391, while that of office units increased by 3.1% to MOP90,168.

In the first quarter, there were 2,240 real estate purchase and sale contracts signed, and the number of properties involved (2,422) increased by 0.8% quarter-to-quarter. Meanwhile, 1,898 mortgage contracts were signed, and the number of properties involved (2,834) rose by 8.3%.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 7,162 residential units in the design stage, 2,059 under construction and 75 under inspection as at the end of the first quarter. During the quarter, 388 residential units were issued the licence of use and all of them were situated in the Macao Peninsula; studio flats comprised 71.9% of the total. Meanwhile, 289 residential units were issued the construction permit and 217 of them were located in Coloane; studio flats and one-bedroom units accounted for 50.5% and 36.0% of the total respectively.