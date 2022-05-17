More about The Monthly Meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is June 8, 2022

May 17, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at Georgia Public Training Center (Main Auditorium), 1000 Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth, Georgia 31029.

Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.

______________________________ La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq. Director of Legal Services Executive Secretary to the Board