Attorney General Josh Stein Wins Permanent Ban Against Triangle-Area Boat Repair Company

For Immediate Release: Monday, May 16, 2022

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed 919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today won a judgment permanently banning Jason Dudley and his company, Jason’s Mobile Outboard Repair, from performing boat repair or related services or advertising or accepting payment for those services in North Carolina.

“You cannot take money from people to do repairs, and then fail to uphold your end of the deal,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m pleased that the court is permanently barring this individual from deceiving customers or offering boat engine repair services in North Carolina.”

Attorney General Stein took legal action against Dudley and his company in 2021, alleging that Dudley collected advance payments for boat motor repair service before he agreed to perform the work. After people paid these advance payments, ranging from $400 to $3,800, Dudley failed to perform the repairs, performed faulty repairs, and sometimes damaged the boats. He also refused to refund customers for incomplete work or for work that he never did, and he overcharged customers for parts that were not as expensive as he claimed or that he never ordered.

The NCDOJ Consumer Protection Division received 11 complaints about Dudley. Attorney General Stein won a temporary restraining order against the defendant in September 2021.

A copy of the judgement is available here.

###