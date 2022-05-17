FDLE arrests co-conspirator in Operation “NOT for sale by owner” real estate scam

UPDATED For Immediate Release May 17, 2022 LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Kiana Kiara-Alexis Russell, 22, of Loxahatchee on charges of scheme to defraud, money laundering and aggravated white-collar crime. Russell is accused of co-conspiring with Tabria Josey to steal hundreds of thousands from dozens of victims in a complex real estate scam. She was booked into the Lee County Jail today. The investigation is ongoing and FDLE agents say there could be additional victims. If you have information about this crime, please contact FDLE Ft. Myers at (800) 407-4880. NEWS RELEASE FDLE makes arrest in Operation “NOT for sale by owner” real estate scam For Immediate Release May 11, 2022 LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Tabria Anorria Josey, 20, of Loxahatchee on charges of scheme to defraud, grand theft, money laundering, aggravated white-collar crime and communications fraud. Josey is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands from dozens of victims in a complex real estate scam. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The defendant took advantage of Florida’s red-hot real estate market to rip off homebuyers and renters. Her crimes spanned six counties, involved 25 properties and tricked consumers into parting with nearly $300,000. As the investigation into this elaborate real estate scheme remains active, my Statewide Prosecutors will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure the defendant faces justice for her crimes.” FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said, “More than 45 victims were defrauded in this scam. I applaud our investigators for their solid work in arresting this suspect.” FDLE agents say Josey listed properties for sale on various real estate websites without the owners’ knowledge and would often impersonate the owners. Once a victim committed to buying the property, Josey would act as the title agent facilitating the closing. As part of the scheme, she created fictitious title companies, websites, title agent identities and unique email addresses making the sale appear legitimate. Agents have identified more than 45 victims and 25 properties that Josey attempted to sell or rent. The case involved properties in Lee, Indian River, Palm Beach, Flagler, Orange and St. Lucie counties. Investigators say nearly $300,000 was stolen as part of this scam. The investigation is ongoing and FDLE agents say there could be additional victims. If you have information about this crime, please contact FDLE Ft. Myers at (800) 407-4880. Josey was arrested this morning in Loxahatchee and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute this case. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001