Lucas Blantford Racing Team Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited for 2022

Lucas Blantford 2022

Lucas Blantford 2022

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. Limited has become the Team’s 2022 Sponsor.

“We are pleased to sign a partnership agreement between the Lucas Blantford Racing Team and Elite Capital & Co. Limited, which is the result of discussions and meetings that extended for a full two months,” Adrian Blantford said.

2021 was Lucas’s 1st full year in racing and a fantastic year it was, with multiple top step wins and podiums from various Karting championships in the UK. Lucas was also nominated by the prestigious ‘Downforce Radio’ as one of the top 10 under 13 drivers in the UK for 2021.

Being handpicked for the 2022 Team Hard academy was a tremendous compliment with Lucas just starting his motorsport journey, sitting down with his Team Hard academy manager they put together a 10-year plan which will eventually see Lucas sit on the BTCC grid with Team Hard. He is currently racing in various National top level Karting championships throughout the UK, but is also focusing on his driver development skills in simulators which will see him progress to the Ginetta Junior Grid with Team Hard in 2023.

Mr. George Matharu, CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, added, “Sponsoring a driver like Lucas Blantford and his fantastic team is a real investment in young British talent and the general racing community as a whole.”

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. Adrian Blantford and Mr. George Matharu concluded their statement by saying, “At the end of this statement, we would like to thank His Excellency, Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, for his special interest in making this relationship a success, which we look forward to continuing for the coming years.”

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –

Website: lucasblantfordracing.com

Team Hard Racing – Contact Details –

Website: team-hard.com

NNNN

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Lucas Blantford - ROTAX MINI MAX - FINAL RACE AT FULBECK

You just read:

Lucas Blantford Racing Team Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited for 2022

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Company/Organization
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y 4JS
United Kingdom
+44 20 3709 5060
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

KEY FEATURES OF THE PUBLIC & GENERAL INFORMATION

More From This Author
Lucas Blantford Racing Team Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited for 2022
Lucas Blantford Racing Team Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited for 2022
Elite Capital & Co․ Lends it’s Support to the Friends of the British Overseas Territories
View All Stories From This Author