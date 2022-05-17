Submit Release
WEBINAR: Understanding the Role of Teachers in Supporting School Safety Before, During, and After an Emergency

The Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center (a partner of the U.S. Department of Education) will host a Webinar on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight the role of teachers in supporting school safety at the local level.

Find objectives for the 60-minute Webinar below:

  • Highlight the role of teachers in supporting school safety efforts within their school communities.
  • Demonstrate the importance of developing a collaborative planning team to support emergency operations plan (EOP) development, as outlined in Step 1 of the six-step planning process detailed in the Guide for Developing High-Quality School Emergency Operations Plans.
  • Discuss the role that teachers play in supporting the National Preparedness System mission areas — prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery — as well as their role in the before, during, and after phases of a potential emergency.
  • Share resources to assist teachers’ efforts around climate assessment, behavioral threat assessment, continuity of teaching and learning, and overall plan development.

Presenters:

Los Angeles Unified School District, Office of Emergency Management and Division of School Culture, Climate, and Safety

  • Jill Barnes, Administrator

REMS TA Center

  • Janelle Hughes, Project Director

Questions About the Event?

Contact the REMS TA Center Help Desk at 1-855-781-REMS [7367] or info@remstacenter.org from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Get more information and register here.

