Career and Technical Education Students of the Year Honored

The Maine Association of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) held its annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student of the Year Award Ceremony on April 29 at the Lewiston Regional Technical Center’s The Green Ladle restaurant.

The event featured a keynote address from Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau, in addition to an awards ceremony honoring a student from each of Maine’s 27 CTE Schools for their exemplary work in their respective program.

Students Honored:

Hannah Albert Health Occupations St. John Valley Technical Center Molly Bennett Firefighting Tri County Tech – Dexter Abigail Crammer Digital Media Foster Tech – Farmington Eric LaPlante Machine Tool Van Buren Tech Kobe Saunders Business St. Croix Tech – Calais Cadence Allen Building Construction Technology Oxford Hills Tech – Norway Evan Margison Agriculture and Commercial Drivers License Caribou Tech Dustin Taylor Culinary Arts Coastal Washington Tech – Machias Wyatt Smith Automotive Technology Region 9 – Mexico Dane Driscoll Farm Mechanics Presque Isle Tech Desmond Gonzalez Auto Collision and Composites Waldo County Tech – Waldo Kristen Little Culinary Arts Lewiston Tech – Lewiston Timothy “TJ” Fitzpatrick Auto Collision Region Two – Houlton Wyntyr Herrera Culinary Arts Somerset Tech – Skowhegan Taylor Dastoli Law Enforcement Lake Region Tech – Naples Robert Bowker Computer and Networking Systems Sandford Tech – Sanford Daniel Whitman Mass Media Communication Mid Maine Tech – Waterville Victoria Hersey Pre-Apprenticeship 21/22 and CNA 20/21 Region 10 – Brunswick Alyssa Stanley Registered Medical Assistant Region Three – Lincoln Elias Libby Outdoor Leadership Mid Coast Tech – Rockland Emily Cheung Biomedical and Health Science PATHS – Portland Samual T. Meyers Health Occupations – CNA United Technologies – Bangor Iassc Hayden Electrical Technology Capital Area Tech – Augusta Dawson Ramsdell Heavy Equipment Operation/CDL (A) Westbrook Tech – Westbrook Amber Rae Pesek Biomedical Science Hancock County Tech – Ellsworth Lucas Martin Carpentry Bath Tech – Bath Grace Sommer Teaching and Early Education Biddeford Tech – Biddeford

Special recognition goes to Lewiston Regional Technical Center (LRTC) culinary arts students for food preparation and service, to LRTC mulitmedia technology students for program design, and to Somerset Career and Technical Center (SCTC) digital graphics students for their design of the award certificates.

Thank you to the Maine Administrators of Career & Technical Education (MACTE), the Maine Department of Education, the Maine State Board of Education, and the hard-working educators, students and staff at Maine’s CTE schools!