The Government has decided today that Sweden will apply for NATO membership

SWEDEN, May 16 - The Government’s assessment is that NATO membership is the best way to protect Sweden’s security in light of the fundamentally changed security environment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden’s security policy choices today were also the subject of a special debate in the Riksdag.

