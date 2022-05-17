Commerce awards $1.7 million in planning grants to address housing affordability statewide

Funding will support housing strategies to increase urban residential building capacity and streamline development regulation in 28 communities across Washington state.

OLYMPIA, WA – Decades of underbuilding homes at all income levels has created a supply and demand imbalance playing out today in the affordable housing and homelessness crisis in communities across Washington state. One study suggests the shortage is more than 225,000 units.

To help communities address this growing challenge, the Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $1.7 million in grants for 28 communities to develop housing action plans (HAPs) or implement adopted HAP strategies to meet their housing needs.

“This funding puts tools in the hands of community leaders to take steps to address housing capacity at the local level,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “Planning for adequate affordable housing at all income levels strengthens communities and supports vibrant, equitable economies that allow more people to live and work where they want.”

Grants announced today are the second round of HAPI funding, adding to the first round that awarded 44 communities $3.5 million in November 2021.

Housing Action Plan grants:

Blaine – $75,000

Chewelah – $74,960

Gold Bar – $55,000

Kettle Falls – $75,000

Mattawa – $75,000

Napavine – $75,000

Pasco – $100,000

Port Orchard – $75,000

Prosser – $75,000

Pullman – $25,000

Ritzville – $25,000

Sultan – $55,000

Twisp – $25,000

White Salmon – $25,000

Winthrop – $25,000

Woodinville – $75,000

Housing Action Plan Implementation grants:

Aberdeen – $25,000

Arlington – $100,000

Colville – $74,280

Ferndale – $39,440

Kent – $100,000

Kirkland – $55,000

Metaline – $25,000

Othello – $25,000

Port Angeles – $100,000

Poulsbo – $75,000

Tacoma – $100,000

Walla Walla – $50,000

The Washington State Legislature created this grant program in 2019 to help address the statewide housing affordability crisis and encourage local communities to prioritize creation of affordable, inclusive neighborhoods. Amendments to the Growth Management Act (GMA) housing goal in 2021 now require communities to plan for and accommodate housing affordable to all economic segments, promote a variety of residential densities and housing types, and encourage preservation of existing housing stock. HAPI grants can help communities update their housing plans and take action to build more housing that meets the needs of all residents, including those who work in communities but can’t afford to live there.

Learn more on Commerce’s Growth Management “Planning for Housing” webpage.

###