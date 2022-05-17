Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,604 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Makes Arrest in Baxley Death Investigation

Baxley, GA (May 17, 2022) – Ronnie “RJ” May, age 29, of Sandersville, GA, is arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Tampering with Evidence. The arrest is related to the shooting death of Lennal Dasher, age 29, of Baxley, GA. The Baxley Police Department requested the GBI assist with the death investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that May killed Dasher in the early morning hours of May 6, 2022, in the area of James Drive in Baxley. May is currently booked at the Appling County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Baxley Police Department at (912) 367-8305 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

You just read:

More about GBI Makes Arrest in Baxley Death Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.