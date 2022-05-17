More about GBI Makes Arrest in Baxley Death Investigation

Baxley, GA (May 17, 2022) – Ronnie “RJ” May, age 29, of Sandersville, GA, is arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Tampering with Evidence. The arrest is related to the shooting death of Lennal Dasher, age 29, of Baxley, GA. The Baxley Police Department requested the GBI assist with the death investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that May killed Dasher in the early morning hours of May 6, 2022, in the area of James Drive in Baxley. May is currently booked at the Appling County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Baxley Police Department at (912) 367-8305 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.