Date: May 17, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN - The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded a Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant to Point Isabel ISD in Cameron County to support career training. The agency awarded Point Isabel ISD $278,287 to help the school purchase and install welding equipment. Initially, the district will use the equipment to train 126 students for careers in manufacturing welding and processes like Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Flux-Core Arc Welding, Gas Metal Arc Welding, and Gas Tungsten Arc Welding.

“The training opportunities for welding, like those offered at Point Isabel ISD help students step into a high-demand, middle-skills career,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “For students to be adequately prepared and job-ready for their future careers, it’s essential for school districts to have modern training equipment similar to what manufacturers use across Texas.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, eligible recipients use TWC ’s JET grants to defray the start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process or Request for Applications ( RFA ). The RFA solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access current and future RFA s or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information.

Point Isabel ISD contact: Theresa Capistran, talarcon@pi-isd.net

