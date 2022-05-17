Organic Cotton Bikini Panties Canada - Frank & Oak's Sustainable Underwear For Women Launch

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak, a sustainable Canadian fashion brand, has a range of women’s underwear available for sale. The collection can be browsed online by heading over to the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/women-underwear?

The collection features different types of female innerwear such as bras, bralettes, briefs, thongs, and bikini panties. The collection has proven to be very popular with the company’s customers who admire it for the options it provides in terms of styles and colours. The items in the innerwear collection come in several sizes including XXS, XS, S, M, L, and XL, and a variety of colours including black, beige, pink, grey, red, yellow, green, and blue.

The women’s underwear collection is tuned to give the wearer maximum comfort and support. The fabric used is anti-bacterial, giving the wearer the confidence that it will work 24/7 to protect the health of their intimate areas. The materials used are a mix of organic cotton or recycled nylon combined with a small amount of Spandex to give the products some flexibility and elasticity.

The bralette from the innerwear collection is wireless, eliminating the need for intrusive straps that can be uncomfortable to wear for longer periods. The plunge neck bra has a smooth elastic band that offers the wearer adequate support for the chest area. The bikini panty has a “barely there” design that looks natural and feels exceedingly comfortable to wear. There are no wires in the hipster briefs, no padding in the high-waisted panties, and the thong comes with adjustable straps.

As previously announced, all of these comfort-first features are backed up by a manufacturing process that only uses organic, responsibly-grown cotton that is harvested using sustainable methods. The items in the collection that use recycled nylon use nylon fibres that are made from discarded nylon textiles re-spun into new yarns, reducing the use of resources.

A spokesperson for the company describes the experience of wearing the items from the collection: “Women’s innerwear needs to be stylish as well as comfortable to afford them the freedom and flexibility to live life on their own terms. We kept these needs at the forefront when we undertook the design process for this collection. We also wanted to achieve these goals with materials that are eco-friendly and sustainably sourced. We believe that we have managed to incorporate everything that we wanted in the final products with the creation of this collection. If you are looking for eco-friendly and sustainable women’s innerwear made by a company that respects the environment and strives to uphold its biodiversity, you cannot go wrong by checking out the Frank And Oak women’s underwear collection.”

Frank And Oak was certified as a B Corp in 2019. The company has pledged to meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. A spokesperson describes the requirements of the B Corp certification as the need to balance profit with purpose, public transparency, and legal accountability every step of the way. The company has come through on its promise as 78% of its products are produced with sustainable processes and eco-friendly materials and its design team is continuously pushing the bar to seek out and create products with the lowest impact on the planet, its people, and its wildlife.

Frank And Oak makes it as easy as possible to order its products online as it provides free standard shipping options for orders over $75. It also gives free return options to buyers who might be unsatisfied with the product. The items come packaged in completely eco-friendly and sustainable delivery materials that are an extension of the company’s cause to care for the environment. Frank And Oak has overhauled its entire manufacturing and delivery process to meet these sustainable standards. The company also offers expedited shipping options to customers in both Canada and the United States for a nominal fee. Visit the Frank And Oak website to learn more: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:



Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada

Anne Gael Plante