Pixabiz Website Relaunched to Showcase Products from Local Shopping Stores in Blackburn England and More

Pixabiz is happy to announce the relaunch of the Pixabiz main site to promote various products in different categories, such as fashion, health and beauty, home and garden, sports and outdoor, and entertainment and gaming. Several stores are using the Pixabiz website to sell products for a particular category. These stores include: Mushaf Cases, K Menswear, Fashionelle, Mantel Fireplace, Top Perfumes, Lighting Bay, Its A Gadget, Canvas Prince, Fire To Fork, Garden Great, Luxury Life Furniture, Watch 35, Home Furniture Stores, Intoto7, My Dome, Joolery, Giz A Game, Cycler's World, and Like Handbags. The Pixabiz local shops are located in Blackburn, Lanchashire, UK and neighbouring areas, such as Darwen, Burnley, Nelson, Preston, and more.

Ismail Ougradar from Pixabiz says, “It is with great pleasure that we announce the relaunch of our Pixabiz site that will allow people to shop online for a wide variety of items that they might want to purchase for the categories of health and beauty, home and garden, fashion, entertainment and gaming, and sports and outdoor. These categories are further subdivided into subcategories. For instance for fashion, the subcategories are bags, jewellery, menswear, womenswear, and watches.”

Examples of jewellery for sale are the: Solid 925 Sterling Silver Angel Wing Feather Adjustable Ring; UK Ring Sizer/Measure For Men and Women Sizes A-Z+9; FOREVER QUEEN 925 Sterling Silver Feather Ring for Women; Women’s 925 Sterling Silver Simple Open Adjustable Rings; JewelryPalace Olive Leaf Cubic Zirconia Open; Chuangdi 8 Sheets Invisible Ring Sizer Loose Ring Size; Sperrins Boho Style Vintage Punk Silver Rings Sets for Women; YAZILIND S925 Silver Plated Adjustable Open Ring Retro; Eleusine 1PC Fashion Elegant Rose Gold Flower Knuckle; and more. Those who would like to know more about Pixabiz can find Pixabiz on Facebook.

There is also a wide range of bags available through the site. These include the: Classic Black Croc Mus’haf Quran Case; Miss Lulu Women Top Handle Bag Suede Handbags Pu Leather Shoulder; Business Laptop Backpack, Multipurpose College; PIONILA Leather Ted Baker Tote Bag in Black & Taupe; URAQT Women Handbag Tote Bag, 15.6 Inch PU Leather; Women Handbag Laptop Tote Bag Large PU Leather; Miss Lulu Women Faux Leather Shoulder Handbag; and more.

Also available are various kinds of womenswear, including the: 2 Piece Track Suit Set High Low Top and Bottoms Casual; Toyvian Roman Goddess Leaf Branch Dainty Bridal Hair; shelikes Womens Vogue Print 2 Piece Loungewear Tracksuit; Abollria Womens Pyjama Set Loungewear Long Sleeve; Abollria Women Tracksuits Velour 2 Piece Sweatsuit Top; Womens Vogue Print 2 Piece Loungewear Boxy Tracksuit; New Ladies Chunky Knitted High Roll Neck Top Bottom; LUXE DIVA 2 Piece Track Suit Set High Low Top and Bottoms Casual Loungewear Sweatshirt; and more.

Various kinds of menswear are also available, such as the: Liverpool FC Mens Jacket Shower Windbreaker Official; BTR High Visibility Be Totally Reflective Silver Jacket; CONQUECO Heated Vest Slim Fit Electric Heating Gilet With Battery Pack in Winter Warm for Outdoor Camping Hiking Hunting; Mens Padded Shirts Lumberjack Hooded Flannel; Crosshatch Mens Heavy Weight Fur Hood ‘Parked’ Parka Padded Waterproof Winter Coat Jacket; TACVASEN Men’s Waterproof Fleece Mountain Jacket; Karrimor Mens Running Jacket Jogging Long Sleeve; Mountain Warehouse Season Mens Padded Jacket; and more.

Also available are various kinds of watches, such as the: Smart Watch, AKWLOVY GPS Integrated Fitness Tracker; AGPTEK 1.3” Full Touch Smart Watch-Black and Rose Gold; CatShin fitness watch for women, 1.57 inch fitness; Hugo Boss Men’s Analogue Quartz Watch with Leather; Emporio Armani Men’s Chronograph Quartz Watch; Fossil Men’s Analog Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel; Casio Collection Men’s Watch MRW-200H-1BVES; Casio Classic Men’s Watch in Resin/Stainless Steel with Daily Alarm and Automatic Calendar; SpyX Recon Spy Watch for Kids; Hugo Boss Men’s Chronograph Quartz Watch; and more.

Those who are interested in learning more about the stores and their products can check out the Pixabiz website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They may also want to view Amazon page for the Pixabiz stores.

