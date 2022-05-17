eHACCP.org Expands Product Offerings to Latin and South America
eHACCP.org is offering online HACCP programs in Spanish and Portuguese languages. With a large customer base in North America and expanding into Latin America.
Los cursos de APPCC en línea de eHACCP son extremadamente completos. Lo mejor de todo es que el material ha sido traducido y narrado en español. Muy impresionado.”HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHACCP.org, a privately held food safety resource company located in Hawkesbury that specializes in Food Safety Plans and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs for individuals and corporations worldwide, has expanded its product offerings to include all of its training programs in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.
— Aaron Torres - Gerente General - Tortilleria
“eHACCP.org is very excited to offer our online training programs in the Spanish and Portuguese languages. We have built a large customer base in North America and will now expand into Latin America and South America. Our training programs have been beneficial to North American corporations and individuals looking to further their careers in the food safety industry. The goal is to bring those same benefits to the corporations and individuals in countries in Latin America and South America,” explained Stephen Sockett, the Owner and Operator of eHACCP.org.
Based in Eastern Ontario, eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs and online HACCP courses accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities.
“Our online certified HACCP training courses are designed to demystify the basic principles of HACCP, combining content, examples, activities, quizzes, and a final exam. Students learn to apply HACCP principles to design, create and manage their HACCP plan to meet regulatory requirements,” explained Mr. Sockett. “Our courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.”
eHACCP.org will be offering the following training courses in Spanish:
• The Certified HACCP Principles and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) for Food Processors and Manufacturers course / Curso Certificado APPCC para Manipuladores y Fabricantes de Alimentos.
• The Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Meat and Poultry course / Principios Certificados APPCC y BPF para Industrias de Carne y Aves de Corral.
• The Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Fresh Produce Industries course / Certificado APPCC para Industrias de Producto Fresco.
• Seafood HACCP Principles and GMP Training / Certificado de Principios APPCC y BPM de Productos del Mar.
eHACCP.org will be offering the following training course in Portugues:
• The Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Meat and Poultry course / Princípios Certificados de APPCC/HACCP (Análise de Perigos e Pontos Críticos de Controle) para Processadores e Fabricantes de Alimentos.
“As global demand for food safety training increases, we will expand our product offerings into multiple languages to address this demand,” outlined Mr. Sockett. “We are well-positioned to address the growing demand in the western hemisphere, and we will continue to enter new global markets with our food safety and Covid-19 training courses.”
For more information or register for the eHACCP.org training courses in either English, French, Spanish, or Portuguese, please visit www.eHACCP.org.
About eHACCP.org
eHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.
eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the most robust food safety posture for less money.
Demonstration of Curso Certificado APPCC para Manipuladores y Fabricantes de Alimentos