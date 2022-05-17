Wolf Administration Highlights Continued Investments in Pennsylvania Communities and Businesses During Walking Tour of Hummelstown in Dauphin County

Hummelstown, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver celebrated the Wolf Administration’s continued investments in Pennsylvania’s communities and businesses during a walking tour of Hummelstown, Dauphin County. During the tour, Sec. Weaver spoke with the owners of several small businesses and listened to the borough’s plans to improve their community.

“The Wolf Administration’s ongoing support of boroughs, towns, and cities across the commonwealth has helped make places like Hummelstown a great place to live, work, and play,” said Acting Sec. Weaver. “DCED is pleased to have supported several projects in downtown Hummelstown. I am confident that the borough will continue to grow and flourish, and I look forward to seeing their success.”

Since Governor Tom Wolf first took office in January 2015, DCED has invested nearly $1 million in the Borough of Hummelstown. A grant of $450,000 through the Multimodal Transportation Fund was provided in 2021 to support a $1.4 million Pedestrian Improvement Project that is currently underway to further set the stage for economic development downtown. The Borough also received $504,819.62 in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with approximately $465,000 of the funding being used for a pollution reduction project called Bullfrog Valley Stream Restoration.

Acting Sec. Weaver was joined on today’s walking tour by Mayor David Roeting; Brian Foster, President of Hummelstown Borough Council; George Connor, Executive Director, Dauphin County Department of Community & Economic Development; Theresa Eberly, Hummelstown Borough Manager, and others.

The following local businesses were visited during the tour in downtown Hummelstown:

The Bowser Building

The Sun Newspaper

Toys on the Square

The Warwick Hotel

Rhoads Hallmark

The Guillotine Cigar Lounge

Rubber Soul Brewing Company

“Hummelstown is thrilled to welcome Acting Secretary Weaver to the Borough,” said Brian Foster, President, Hummelstown Borough Council. “DCED’s support has provided critical improvements that have helped our community flourish. Hummelstown has a lot to offer, and we look forward to continuing to grow and improve our downtown.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

