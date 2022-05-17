Small Business Opportunities for Military Spouses to Sell to the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army
This partnership will provide the opportunity for military spouses to launch and/or expand existing businesses, build financial stability and impact our economy. It is a win-win.”UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rosie Network and the National Diversity & Veteran Small Business (NDVSB) are proud to announce a partnership with Kroll International in support of Military Spouse business owners and budding entrepreneurs interested in doing business with the Army and Air Force through the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace. Military Spouse business owners have the opportunity to sell Kroll product lines within the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace on all CONUS Air Force and Army installations. This partnership will bring small businesses directly to the base-level buyers in support of the Air Force ‘First Look’ program and the Army small business initiative. Air Force First Look Program
— Stephanie Brown, CEO & Founder of The Rosie Network
“The Kroll team is excited for the opportunity to work with Military Spouses and prestigious organizations that support Military Spouses such as The Rosie Network and The Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce,” said Daniel Sobiechowski, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Kroll International LLC. “With 200+ brands available to our partners we can offer Military Spouse business owners the opportunity to greatly expand their offerings, services, and capability. When partnering with Kroll, Military Spouse entrepreneurs get the support of the Kroll organization, access to many brands including some that have very high barriers to entry, knowledgeable sales representatives who are subject matter experts in their respective fields, and distribution capabilities that can be leveraged to provide new solutions to their customers.”
“Military spouse unemployment rates are some of the highest in the country, so spouses are turning to self-employment and business ownership in record numbers. This partnership will provide the opportunity for spouses to launch and/or expand existing businesses, build financial stability and impact our economy. It is a win-win,” said Stephanie Brown, CEO and Founder of The Rosie Network and CEO and Co-Founder of The U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce. Stephanie is the widow of Rear Admiral Tom Brown (SEAL).
“NDVSB mission is to offer opportunities just like this to underutilized businesses. Our partnerships with The Rosie Network and Kroll International allow us to directly provide business growth opportunities in the Federal and Private sector markets for military spouse entrepreneurs,” said David Saroli, CEO and Founder of NDVSB.
To express interest in learning more, please complete this survey: NDVSB Supplier Survey for Pentagon Purchasing (Army and Air Force)
