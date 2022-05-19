Relative Insight Announces First Annual "Text Summit" In London
Relative Insight’s inaugural conference brings together minds in analytics, insights and research to inspire innovative methodologies around analysing text data
This conference is designed to showcase the often untapped power of text analytics in consumer, market and competitor research.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relative Insight, a comparative text analytics software company, will host its first annual Text Summit on June 29, 2022 at Vinegar Yard in London. The free, one-day conference will explore the ways in which industry leaders are innovating using text analytics; gaining optimal value from qualitative text data. This event was designed for anyone who needs to know why consumers, customers, clients, or competitors behave in a certain way.
— Ben Hookway, CEO of Relative Insight
Delegates will learn how industry leaders are innovating using text analytics, using unstructured data as an integral source of business intelligence. Thought-provoking sessions on topics such as the hidden gender language bias in finance, and the ways in which comparison analysis has shaped government policy, will shine a light on the powerful insights which can be gleaned from qualitative text data.
“This conference is designed to showcase the often untapped power of text analytics in consumer, market and competitor research. In today’s marketplace, businesses need to understand their audiences better than ever. And while the data is available, many are far from accessing its full value,” said Ben Hookway, CEO of Relative Insight. “We believe that text data has the potential to answer the crucial question ‘why’; providing critical context for more quantitatively-focused business intelligence data streams.”
Speakers at the event include leaders from companies such as global marketing agency, Ogilvy; creative firm, The&Partnership; strategic research consultancy, Quadrangle; Global; and The British Academy - as well as comparative linguistics experts; a former FBI hostage negotiator and cyber extortion prevention specialist; and several experts from the Relative Insight team.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 29, 9:30 am. to 5:30 pm.
WHERE: Vinegar Yard, 72-82 St Thomas St, London
REGISTRATION: https://textsummit.relativeinsight.com/2022/en/page/register
COST: Free
MORE INFORMATION: Jessica Lewis, jessica@relativeinsight.com
About Relative Insight
Relative Insight is a comparative text analytics software that helps organisations generate actionable insights from text data - using technology originally developed for law enforcement. Relative’s platform combines AI-powered natural language processing with advanced comparative linguistics to analyse any source of text data and drive enhanced contextual understandings of target audiences, competitors and trends. By comparing any amount of qualitative data, Relative Insight reveals differences and similarities in how people and brands speak, using methodology that enables users to glean unique insights in a fast and scalable way. With offices in London, New York and Lancaster, Relative Insight has a growing international client list including leading global companies such as Sky, Nespresso, Starbucks, General Mills, MetLife and Sony. relativeinsight.com
Jessica Lewis
Relative Insight
