Paper Masking Tapes Market is Expected to Reach Market Valuation Of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031, Accelerating With CAGR Of 5.4%
Paper Masking Tapes Market by Tape Type, Adhesive Type & Region for 2022 – 2031 | Global Sales Analysis and Opportunity - 2031NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paper masking tapes developed to sustain high temperatures over longer duration prove effective across high performance applications. This will remain a chief driver of the paper masking tapes market, enabling growth at 5.4% CAGR based on value between 2021 and 2031
Future Market Insights (FMI) has predicted the global market value to total US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of 2031. Increasing demand for high temperature resistance paper masking tapes from customers is encouraging manufacturers to design advanced masking tapes.
Surging adoption of advanced foam paper masking tapes in various industries is driving the global market. Paper masking tapes have the ability to withstand high temperature and are specially designed for application in the automotive industry.
Paper Masking Tapes Market Landscape
Paper masking tape manufacturers have been consistently innovating in terms of product development to solve industry specific issues related to high temperature applications such as bleed through due to low initial tack, ineffectiveness and inconvenience in painting contours and irregular surfaces. Their efforts are expected to bode well for the market.
Key Takeaways from Paper Masking Tapes
• The crepe masking tape segment is estimated to represent a dominant market share. It is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 846.3 Mn during the forecast period.
• Demand in automotive aftermarket is expected to accelerate with a CAGR of 6.1%.
• Rubber-based adhesive segment is expected to account for more than 36% of sales in the market through the forecast period.
• The South Asia paper masking tapes market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
“Adoption of sustainable and high tensile paper masking tapes that can withstand extreme temperatures and can provide barrier against moisture is expected to increase over the next decade,” said a lead FMI analyst.
Automotive Sector is the Key Driver of Paper Masking Tapes Market
To meet the demand for customers for such a wide range of indoor painting jobs, and tape, manufacturers have developed a multifaceted assortment. The convenient use and affordable pricing of masking tapes with availability of single-sided and double-sided masking tapes is driving the market.
Leading automotive manufacturers and suppliers rely on various adhesive solutions for numerous applications. These include wire harnessing, surface protection, and attachment part mounting. This is creating a demand for masking tapes from the automobile industry.
Paper Masking Tapes Market By Category
By Tape Type:
• Crepe Masking Tape
• Washi Masking Tape
• Flatback Paper Masking Tape
• Kraft Paper Making Tape
By Distribution Channel:
• Distribution Professional
• Aftermarket Sales
• DIY Distribution
By Adhesive Type:
• Rubber-based Adhesive
• Acrylic- based Adhesive
• Silicon-based Adhesive
• Hot Melt Adhesives
By Application:
• Painting
• Plating
• Abrasive Blasting
• High Temperature Application
• Thermal Spraying
• General Use
By End Use:
• Automotive
• Building and Construction
• Aerospace
• General Industries
• Others
By Region:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle east and Africa
• East Asia
• South Asia
• Oceania
