NYSE: TWTR Investor Notice: Lawsuit for Investors in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares.



Investors who purchased Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) prior to March 24, 2022, and continue to hold any of those NYSE: TWTR, have certain options and contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554



On April 7, 2022, an investor who sold shares of shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) between March 24, 2022, and April 1, 2022, filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk over alleged Securities Laws Violations.



By March 14, 2022, Elon Musk had acquired more than a 5% ownership stake in Twitter, Inc, requiring him to file a Schedule 13 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) within 10 days, or March 24, 2022.



Then on April 4, 2022, Elon Musk disclosed that he had purchased over 73 million shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock—a 9.2% stake in the Company.



By the time Musk filed the required Schedule 13, revealing his ownership stake in Twitter, the Company’s share rose from a closing price of $39.31 per share on April 1, 2022, to close at $49.97 per share on April 4, 2022 – an increase of approximately 27%. In fact, shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) surged to as high as $54.57 per share on April 5, 2022.



Those who purchased Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.