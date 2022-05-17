GlobalData Plc: Tesla Among the Most Prominent Players in the EV Market

There were 10.74 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the road globally by the end of 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startups will present significant disruption thanks to fielding ‘clean sheet’ EV designs that do not have to compromise to factor in legacy strategies of repurposing existing ICE-powered platforms. The most prominent of these is Tesla, which was the largest EV producer in 2021, despite lacking the installed production capacity of many more established automakers. Tesla has become the yardstick in the sector thanks to offering the right product at exactly the right time, making it a key catalyst for the current renaissance in battery EVs.



The Electric Vehicles (EV) – Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc looks at the electric vehicles theme – principally, battery electric vehicles (BEVs). These models demand new technologies and components that were previously uncommon in vehicles, especially in the field of lithium-ion batteries, which are not a core competency for most traditional automakers.

EV Value Chain

Batteries

Semiconductors

Auto components

Assembly

Charging





EV Technology Trends

Speed of battery technology improvement

Competing cathode chemistries

Tesla’s rivals are closing in

EV technology as a competitive advantage

Threat from hydrogen fuel cells

Improving battery management systems

Battery swapping stations

Battery price parity with combustion engines

Battery pack rightsizing





EV Macroeconomic Trends

Chip Shortage

COVID-19

Employment moving towards EVs and EV components

Raw material supply

Infrastructure expenditure





EV Regulatory Trends

Agreements to ban sales of combustion-powered cars

Drive to lower CO2 emissions

Key Players in the EV market

Tesla

BMW

Daimler

Ford

Geely

General Motors

Hyundai

Renault-Nissan

Stellantis

Volkswagen

EV Market Overview

Number of EVs (Year – 2021) 10.74 million Forecast Period 2021-2025 Value Chains Batteries, Semiconductors, Auto Components, Assembly, and Charging Technology Trends Speed of Battery Technology Improvement, Competing Cathode Chemistries, Tesla’s Rivals are Closing in, EV Technology as a Competitive Advantage, Threat from Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Improving Battery Management Systems, Battery Swapping Stations, Battery Price Parity with Combustion Engines, and Battery Pack Rightsizing Macroeconomic Trends Chip Shortage, COVID-19, Employment Moving Towards EVs and EV Components, Raw Material Supply, and Infrastructure Expenditure Regulatory Trends Agreements to Ban Sales of Combustion-Powered Cars and Drive to Lower CO2 Emissions Leading EV Companies Tesla, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Hyundai, Renault-Nissan, Stellantis, and Volkswagen

