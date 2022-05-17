Submit Release
Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Donna Tiner

Maine DOE Team member Donna Tiner is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team campaign. Learn a little more about Donna in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

My role on the Career and Technical Education (CTE) team is to oversee the CTE Perkins federal funds and the CTE team general fund budget.  Through my work as the Perkins Grant Manger I also provide monthly updates and quarterly fiscal reports to the CTE Committee of the State Board of Education,

What do you like best about your job?

I like working with the CTE school directors and their staff to find the most effective ways to use their limited Perkins grant awards to improve CTE opportunities for Maine students.  It is a great feeling to be out in the field and have CTE directors thank me for the work I do.

How or why did you decide on this career? 

As many have said, I didn’t choose the career, the career chose me.  As a high school graduate I was determined that my career would focus on working with animals and would not require me to work in an office environment.  After almost 24 years of office work, 20 of which has been as a Perkins Grant Manager (12 years for the Maine Community College and 8 years for Maine DOE), I hope to soon figure out what I want to be when I grow up.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Whether it is kayaking on a local pond or lake, biking on the rail trail, or vacationing in Bermuda (my FAVORITE vacation destination), I am spending time with my husband and two sons.  We also have a black lab named Watson who is my constant companion.

