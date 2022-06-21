Pioneering First Lady, Humanitarian Eleanor Roosevelt to be Honored in Statue by Statues.Com
Pioneering First Lady, Humanitarian Eleanor Roosevelt to be Honored in Statue by Statues.Com
"Eleanor Roosevelt is celebrated for her trailblazing work as a humanitarian, a diplomat, and for her activism for women’s rights. It's no wonder that Showtime includes her story in The First Lady.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “SculptHER™” Collection at Statues.Com pays tribute to the former first lady with 7-inch statue for her pioneering work in American politics and as an international humanitarian and as an activist for women’s rights
— Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com`
Statues.Com is honoring former groundbreaking former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt as the latest inductee to the “SculptHER™” special collection commissioned by Statues.Com for her trailblazing work as a humanitarian, a diplomat, and for her activism for women’s rights here and abroad.
Statues.Com is celebrating the prolific achievements of Eleanor Roosevelt with a 7-inch bust.
Roosevelt, (1884–1962) became this country’s first lady when her husband, Franklin D. Roosevelt, was sworn in a president in 1933. She would become renowned for being one of the world’s most widely admired and powerful women. Eleanor was one of the first public officials to publicize important issues through the mass media while in the White House.
Beginning in 1936, Eleanor wrote a syndicated newspaper column, “My Day.” A widely sought after speaker at political meetings and at various institutions, Eleanor became a powerful advocate in the areas of child welfare, housing reform, and equal rights for women and racial minorities. She also worked on behalf of the League of Women Voters.
In 1945, Eleanor as asked by President Harry Truman to serve as a delegate to the United Nations, and she accepted. Three years later, in 1948, Eleanor played a pivotal role in securing passage of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the General Assembly.
In 1961, President Kennedy reappointed Eleanor to the United Nations and appointed her as the first chairperson of the President’s Commission on the Status of Women.
The “SculptHER™” collection, Telling Her Story Through Sculpture” is honoring 24 women over the next two years from the fields of science, civil rights, history, astronomy, aviation, education, the arts, politics, social activism, medicine, and much more. Statues.Com will present one of these women in a white bonded marble or bronze bust each month.
“After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture! Each bust will amplify the achievements of phenomenal women and serve as visual inspiration for all people,” said Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com.
These statues are available for sale on Etsy.com and at the Statues.Com website.
###
About Statues.Com
Statues.Com was the first custom sculpting studio to offer commissioned marble and bronze art sculpture services online. Over the years our business has evolved to include clients from all over the globe.
We combine detail-oriented project coordinators and the latest technology with highly skilled artisans and sculptors – all coming together to bring your vision to life before your eyes.
With over 25 years in the industry, we offer a personalized experience, white-glove service, and a team that prides itself in creating a true work of art.
Statues.Com is a family business that has been “shaping history through sculpture for over 25 years”, says CEO and President Vasilios Karpos.
Paraskevi (Evi) Karpos, Project Coordinator
Statues.com
+1 801-366-5900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other