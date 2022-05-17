E-TPU Market Size To Reach USD 694.8 Million In 2028| BASF SE, Plymouth Foam, LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 350.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for E-TPU in automotive industry

Increasing demand for E-TPU due to high resilience and rising usage in the automotive industry for various components and parts are key factors driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global E-TPU market size reached USD 350.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for expanded thermoplastic polyurethane due to high resilience and rising usage in the automotive industry are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand from the automotive industry will continue to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent over the forecast period. Particle foams are ideal for a wide range of automotive applications owing to the material’s unique features. Fittings and components made of particle foam have good capacity to absorb energy during dynamic load. Impact absorbers are widely used for passive passenger and chassis safety in floors, steering columns, headliners, side panels, headrests, and bumpers.

The research report on the E-TPU market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the E-TPU business sphere. The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global E-TPU market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the E-TPU market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

BASF SE, Plymouth Foam, LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Guo Sheng Enterprise Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd. (GRECO), Ningbo GMF New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Gelin New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Polyester segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. E-TPU based on polyester is utilized in applications requiring high resistance to oils, fuels, water, as well as chemicals.

Footwear segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of growing demand for comfortable footwear.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a considerably rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to high presence of domestic manufacturers such as Guo Sheng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd. (GRECO), Ningbo GMF New Material Technology Co., Ltd, and Guangdong Gelin New Material Technology Co., Ltd. are among others in countries in the region.

In November 2021, BASF SE established a new R&D unit at the Engineering Plastics Innovation Center in Ansan, South Korea. The integrated R&D personnel and skills of Solvay's polyamide division are part of the new facility, which also includes new capabilities and a Consumer Electronics Competency Center (CECC).



Emergen Research has segmented the global E-TPU on the basis of type, material, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Polycaprolactone

Polyester

Polyether

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Diisocyanate

Diols

Polyols

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Footwear

Automotive

Electronics

Sports

Flooring Systems

Others

The Global E-TPU Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the E-TPU market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the E-TPU market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the E-TPU market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the E-TPU market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global E-TPU Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market Size Worth USD 694.8 Million in 2028