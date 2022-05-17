Lady Matchmaker Wants to Fix the Dating App Experience and Streamline Romance for Busy Professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- No matter how busy work keeps one or how exhausting modern dating can be, Lady Matchmaker, the safe, mature dating app that features pairings from professional in-app matchmakers, thinks everyone deserve a chance at love. The launch of the new app will open up busy professionals to a better way to date and unlock a new pool of potential partners equally ready for a new form of romance.
“When you’re busy, exhausted, and trying to juggle a million things at once, the last thing you need is to waste time on a dating app where the people you’re talking to might not be a real person, let alone a good match for you,” said Karolina Swierk, Founder of Lady Matchmaker. “Existing dating apps lack the sophistication and personal touch of a professional matchmaker, so I created this app to bring top-tier matchmaking services to those who want and need it most.”
Why Lady Matchmaker
Lady Matchmaker focuses on key elements of successful dating in the digital world: Security, efficiency, and authenticity. Every person using the app has had their identity verified, eliminating catfishes and scammers. In addition to traditional dating app swiping and chatting, in-app matchmakers evaluate potential pairings and selectively match users when they’re a fit.
How it Works
Here’s how to find stronger romantic connections with Lady Matchmaker:
• After downloading the app, upload three pictures of oneself and schedule a video call with a matchmaker of choice.
• During the matchmaker call, answer a few quick questions to confirm the profile and validate photos.
• Once a profile is approved, personalize it with more pictures and information.
• Join some of Lady Matchmaker’s ten social groups where one can chat online with other group members through posts and comments. Groups are based on shared interests.
Professional matchmaking comes into the picture when users select a membership type: Kiss or Relationship.
Memberships
Kiss is the basic membership where users swipe left and right on other users’ photos and send messages, video chat, or voice calls with matches from swiping. In addition to swiping, users with the Relationship membership:
• Obtain hand-picked matches based on compatibility analysis from professional matchmakers. A new match will be shared every 30-90 days.
• Receive an invitation to hop on the phone with the match for a 15-minute call.
• Following the call, answer a few questions from the matchmaker about the match.
• As users explore their matches and reflect with their matchmakers, pairings become stronger over time.
“Lady Matchmaker is poised to become to #1 dating app for mature professionals ready for serious dating that doesn’t waste time or energy,” said Swierk. “We live in a digital age, but that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice authenticity in the pursuit of love - I am so excited to see how many people find true connections through the ease, professionalism, and intimacy of Lady Matchmaker.”
Karolina Swierk
