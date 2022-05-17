Increasing Consumption of Meat to Drive Demand for Butyric Acid Derivatives at CAGR of 7.2% through 2031, Fact.MR Opines

Will rising veganism slow sales of butyric acid derivatives? This Fact.MR research study answers all questions about the global butyric acid derivatives market.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The butyric acid derivatives market stands at US$ 763 million in 2022, and is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, according to detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



The population across the world is increasing, and with it, demand for food products as well. Increasing consumption of meat, poultry, and dairy products is also expected to favor butyric acid derivatives market growth potential over the forecast period. Rising demand for animal feed and growing prevalence of animal diseases are expected to further boost butyric acid derivatives market growth.

However, increasing inclination of the population towards plant-based products and rising popularity of veganism are expected to slow down consumption of butyric acid derivatives to a certain extent.

Butyric acid derivative manufacturers are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to maximize their sales potential on a global scale.

In October 2019, Nutreco, a leading name in animal nutrition, announced the acquisition of Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH). This acquisition was made through Kaonne Investments at an undisclosed price.





Key Takeaways from Market Study

The butyric acid derivatives market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 7.2% and reach a valuation of US$ 1.43 billion by the end of 2031.

Rising consumption of meat, increasing prevalence of animal diseases, and growing use of butyric acid derivatives in animal feed are expected to drive market growth over the coming years.

Increasing popularity of veganism and rising preference for plant-based foods are expected to have a restraining effect on the demand for butyric acid derivatives.

Sodium butyrate is expected to hold a dominant market share in the product type segment.

Increasing consumption of pork is expected to drive demand for swine animal feed over the coming years.





“Increasing use of butyric acid derivatives in animal feed and rising consumption of animal-derived products are expected to drive market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Butyric acid derivative manufacturers are focusing on aquaculture in order to fulfil the high demand from rising fish consumption. Butyric acid derivative suppliers are also adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to maximize their business potential across regions of the world.

Key Segments Covered in Butyric Acid Derivatives Industry Research

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market by Animal Feed : Poultry Swine Aquaculture Others (including Goats and Sheep)

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market by Product : Sodium Butyrate Calcium Butyrate Esterified Tributyrin Others (Potassium Butyrate and Magnesium Butyrate)

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global butyric acid derivatives market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (poultry, swine, aquaculture, others [including goats and sheep]) and animal feed (sodium butyrate, calcium butyrate, esterified tributyrin, others [potassium butyrate and magnesium butyrate]), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

