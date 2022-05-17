Flexible OLED Market Size And Forecast | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Rapid growth of smartphone industry and increasing need to reduce thickness of display are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Flexible OLED Market Size – USD 4.48 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 41.2%, Market Trends – Increasing need for fast response time to the user” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of smartphone industry and increasing need to reduce thickness of display are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, increasing need for fast response time to the user will drive revenue growth of market. Increasing development of material science and technology has led to development of several flexible display devices. Rising use of flexible OLED technology in e-papers, electronic posters and labels, smart devices, and televisions are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes have also resulted in a rapid increase in adoption of high-end televisions, wearables, and smartphones. Furthermore, devices with flexible OLED takes less time in responding to users’ need which is further boosting demand for flexible OLED. For instance, an OLED can theoretically have less than a 0.01-ms response time enabling a refresh rate of up to 100,000 Hz whereas LCDs are capable of between 1 and 16 ms response times leading to a refresh rate of 60 to 480 Hz. Moreover, flexible OLED also causes less eyes irritation as compared to other conventional displays. Increasing need for faster and more convenient experience combined with improved safety for users is expected to propel market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the Report

Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share during the forecast period, owing to increasing need for better viewing angles and faster refresh rate for smoother interaction

Curved display segment is expected to register significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need for wide field of view that causes less eye irritation

Smartphones segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need for better contrast ratio and improved brightness consistency

Flexible OLED Market report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corporation, Japan Display, Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Pioneer Corporation

Emergen Research has segmented global Flexible OLED Market on the basis of technology, flexibility type, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED)

Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED)

Flexibility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Curved Display

Foldable Display

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Lighting

Smart Phones

Television

Monitor

Wearables

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Sports and Entertainment

Others

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Flexible OLED Market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Flexible OLED Market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Flexible OLED Market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

