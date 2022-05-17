Synthetic Food Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing incidence of synthetic food market is driven by growing urbanization and increasing government investments in food sector

Synthetic Food Market Size – USD 15.37 billion in 2019, Synthetic Food Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Synthetic Food Market Trends –Changing consumer lifestyle. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022

The Global Synthetic Food Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Synthetic Food Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The global Synthetic Food Market is expected to reach USD 23.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapidly changing consumer lifestyle, including eating preferences due to rising urbanization specially throughout the analyzed regions across the globe. Various artificially engineered ingredients offer unique flavors and textures along with good nutrients for a balanced healthy content in the meals. Rising consumer inclination towards processed and ready-to-eat products with ensuring nutrition, safety and quality will propel product demand.

Legislative amendments by international and regional organizations, including FSSAI, FDA, EFSA, JTAFS, FSANZ and CFIA to encourage product application will supposedly drive synthetic food market growth. The mentioned guidelines effectively permit manufacturers to directly add artificial ingredients as seasonings and indirectly in vinegar and salt.

The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Synthetic Food Market based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Synthetic Food Market.

Key participants include Aarkay Food Products, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Flavorchem, Sensient Technologies, FMC, DSM, BASF, Chr. Hansen, Döhler Group among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

Synthetic food market across urban areas is likely to get benefitted from easier access to consumer base, lower distribution costs, and proximity to diverse technologies without overlooking major IT and waste treatment facilities. These ingredients are precisely added in sausage casings, vegetable dyes, potato skins, inorganic pigments, gelatin desserts and powdered drink mix in order to offer good quality meals. Moreover, better availability of raw materials, improved packaging and equipment as well as the presence of trained manufacturers is anticipated to accelerate synthetic food market expansion.

With a CAGR of about 6.2%, hydrocolloids is likely to hold the majority share of the market throughout the forecast period. It is an ingredient requirement as an additive enhancing texture, viscosity, stability, and physical appearance of the meals will stimulate product demand, currently on the rise. The most common artificial hydrocolloid comprises carboxymethyl cellulose, guar gum, carrageenan, gelatin, locust bean gum and alginates.

Beverages, bakery, and confectioneries happen to be the major end-users of the market. The demand of convenience food has been on the demand because of the uber busy lifestyle among urban people which has boosted the number of bakeries and confectioneries which serve beverages as a key part of their menu. This is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the synthetic food sector throughout the forecasted period.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Synthetic Food industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Synthetic Food Market based on product, end-users, distribution channel and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic Color

Enzymes

Hydrocolloids

Antioxidants

Flavor and Fragrances

Fats and Oils

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverages

· Bakery and Confectionery

· Dairy and Frozen Products

· Animal and Pet Food

Savory and Snacks

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supermarkets

Conventional Stores

Online

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

