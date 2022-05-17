Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.5% by 2026

Medi-Tech Insights: The rising prevalence of acute and chronic infections, growing adoption of HBOT in cosmetic procedures and wound healing, rising demand for HBOT in skin rejuvenation & treatment, and growing technological advancement are some of the key factors driving the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market.

/EIN News/ -- Brussels, Belgium, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Description:

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a non-invasive technique that is used to increase the rate of healing of damaged tissues. In this treatment, the air pressure is increased two to three times higher than the normal air pressure. Thus, the oxygen-carrying blood helps to fight bacteria and other unwanted hosts in the body by promoting healing. HBOT is used to treat wounds as a result of radiation, air bubbles in blood vessels, and many other serious infections like diabetes, venous or arterial insufficiency, crush injuries, and wounds/tissue damage caused by the late effects of radiation therapy. Currently, HBOT uses 2 types of chambers:

Monoplace chamber: This chamber is built for one person. It's a long, plastic tube that resembles an MRI machine. The patient slips into the chamber. It is slowly pressurized with 100% oxygen

This chamber is built for one person. It's a long, plastic tube that resembles an MRI machine. The patient slips into the chamber. It is slowly pressurized with 100% oxygen Multiplace chamber: This chamber, or room, can fit two or more people at once. The treatment is largely the same. The difference is that people breathe pure oxygen through masks or hoods

Technological Advancements, Wide Application horizon & Awareness Campaigns Drive the HBOT Market

HBOT devices were originally designed to use for decompression sickness and other diving complications. Nowadays, due to advancements in technologies HBOT treats a wide range of conditions such as cosmetic procedures, wound healing, Alzheimer's disease, gas embolism, radiation tissue damage (ORN), and refractory osteomyelitis, including life-threatening emergencies. Recently, many developments have been made to improve the quality of life of patients such as:

In May 2021, CūtisCare, a leader in wound care and hyperbaric management, launched the Hyperbaric Aware website and a national campaign to elevate awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy.





In November 2019, AHA Hyperbarics introduced the AHA Flex V2, a new model of innovative high-pressure medical hyperbaric chambers that are specifically built to meet the growing need for HBOT safety and efficacy.



“New product launches and innovations in HBOT technologies like portable HBOT devices will open up a new frontier for the market to grow in the future. Technology has a key role to play.” -Vice President, Product & Innovation Department, HBOT Devices Company, United States

Medical Benefits of HBOT Devices Fuels Its Demand

HBOT devices speed up the healing process by delivering extra oxygen to injured areas. This excess oxygen in the circulation encourages the production of white blood cells and leucocytes, which fight bacteria, as well as the secretion of stem cells, which aids in speedier healing and the restoration of normal body function. Benefits associated with these devices are:

Increased blood flow and circulation throughout the body.

Block harmful bacteria and strengthens the body’s immune system.

Aids in the formation of new collagen and skin cells.



Key Challenges/ Constraints: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

The high cost associated with HBOT treatment which requires multiple sessions, reimbursement issues, and complications after HBOT are some of the key factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market in the coming years.

North America Leads the Adoption of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

From a geographical perspective, North America holds a major market share of the HBOT devices market. This can be mainly attributed to the increasing preference for wound healing treatments, rising number of people engaging in adventure activities, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

Some of the key/promising players operating in the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market are Perry Baromedical Inc., Haux-Life Support, PCCI, Fink Engineering, Sosgroup, Hearmec, OxyHealth, and Environmental Tectonics Corporation, among others.

Explore Detailed Insights on Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/hyperbaric-oxygen-therapy-devices-market/

About Medi-Tech Insights:

Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. . We have completed 100+ projects in Digital Health, Healthcare IT, Medical Technology, Medical Devices & Pharma Services.

Contact Us:

Ruta Halde

Associate, Medi-Tech Insights

+32 498 86 80 79

info@meditechinsights.com