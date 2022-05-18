Ergo Launches New Website as Part of Rebranding
The Ergo Foundation has officially launched Ergo’s newly rebranded website.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced today, the Ergo Foundation has officially launched Ergo’s newly rebranded website. With this news, the Ergo Platform takes the next steps forward with its 2022 marketing initiatives.
The new website maintains the customary Ergo color scheme of orange, black and white but with a newly reinterpreted design. This design is aesthetically engaging while providing clear and accessible information for prospective Ergonauts. From the home page, the goal of the Ergo Platform is clear - readers are offered straightforward and concise highlights of what Ergo provides as a blockchain.
On the homepage, prospective investors, developers and miners are offered clear links for how they can participate in the ecosystem. The new website makes it even easier for people to find the information they need to fully dive into Ergo. Miners can find Ergo mining pools as well as relevant information on different miners. The rebranded website also highlights the impressive expansion of wallet infrastructure of the last several months.
The Ergo community will notice that access to research documentation, blogs and Ergo news is much clearer. Prospective Ergonauts are able to immediately see the breadth and scope of the ever-expanding Ergo ecosystem, as well as access a detailed Roadmap highlighting Ergo’s goals for the future.
With this newly launched website, Ergonauts can expect to see consistent updates to improve the user experience. The new website will be regularly updated with new info, including technical pages that explore the details of Ergo’s unique technological abilities.
To access the newly rebranded website, please visit ergoplatform.org.
About Ergo
Hailed by Charles Hoskinson as a future Top 10 cryptocurrency, Ergo is the inevitable next step in the evolution of Proof of Work blockchain technology, designed for creating and implementing powerful, efficient and highly secure financial contracts. It utilizes the best aspects of Bitcoin and Ethereum by using Bitcoin’s UTXO model while implementing smart contract functionality.
Ergo’s innovation provides an enhanced crypto-economy, aimed at providing social and financial goods for those who value privacy, technical reliability, and investment opportunities. The products Ergo creates position it as a leader in addressing the issues of accessibility in regions where there is limited or no access to modern financial products and services.
Founded by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, Ergo is built by some of the leading minds in cryptography who have previously worked in developing blockchain and cryptocurrencies for NXT, Scorex, Cardano, Waves and smartcontract.com (now Chainlink).
About the Ergo Foundation
The Ergo Foundation oversees the business aspects of the Ergo Platform. The Foundation consists of several board members who are tasked with ensuring that the projects built honor and uphold the initial inspirations for the creation of Ergo. They are responsible for the Ergo Treasury as well as the disbursement of funds to further develop the Ergo Ecosystem. For further information, please see the Ergo Foundation webpage.
Angie H
Ergo Platform
angie@ergoplatform.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter