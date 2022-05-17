Smart Farming Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing pressure on the global food supply chain due to the fast-growing population is driving the demand for the market.

Smart Farming Market Size – USD 12.62 billion in 2019, Smart Farming Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Smart Farming Market Trends – High demand in the automotive sector.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Farming Market is expected to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The smart farming industry is projected to be powered by factors such as steady population growth, low supply of cultivable land, subsidies from the government, and demand for new and high-quality food. An increasing population is making farmers face tremendous pressure to increase crop production either by making more land available to grow crops or by implementing newer techniques, such as smart farming and vertical farming. Modern farming methods face numerous obstacles, such as climate change, high labor costs. These drawbacks can be overcome by using technologies such as indoor LED farming, which creates a nature-like condition to help farmers meet the increasing demand for food. In addition, it is projected that consumer’s growing preference for healthy and fresh foods would drive demand growth over the forecast period.

Smart farming ensures high returns for the farmers when used to its potential. It aids in negating the side effects on the crops by the collection of geospatial data of livestock, soil, plants, and others. A rise in the adoption of livestock monitoring solutions in developing countries is propelling the growth of the market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Increased adoption in the automation and control systems, such as GNSS/GPS receivers, guidance, and steering systems, irrigation controllers, has created a demand for the smart farming practice. A surge in the deployment of artificial intelligence and IoT has driven driving the demand for the hardware in the offering segment.

Precision Farming is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.

Smart greenhouses, equipped with communication technologies and modern sensors, capture and deliver information on the crops and surrounding 24/7. The collected data helps in removing abnormalities and bottlenecks.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Smart Farming industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Farming Market on the basis of farming type, offerings, application, and region:

Farming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision Farming Application

Livestock Monitoring Application

Precision Aquaculture Application

Smart Greenhouse Application

Precision Forestry Application

Others

The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Study of the global Smart Farming market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2027) and forecast (2017-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Smart Farming market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Smart Farming market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Smart Farming market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

