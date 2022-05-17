Europe Phototherapy Devices Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future By 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Phototherapy Devices Market Size – USD 530.3 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%

Increasing R & D for the development of technologically advanced devices and growing incidences of skin diseases and neonatal jaundice are driving the demand of the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Phototherapy Devices Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The global Phototherapy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 758.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients about the advanced diagnostic solutions provided by the improved healthcare structure. Increasing research and development by the key manufacturers for the technological advancement of the devices is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Increasing R & D for the development of technologically advanced devices and growing incidences of skin diseases and neonatal jaundice are driving the demand of the market.The pandemic has caused a shortage of essential life-saving devices and medical supplies. It has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. To meet the growing demand of the medical supplies in between the pandemic, manufacturers have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Natus Medical Incorporated, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., GE Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Solarc Systems Inc., National Biological Corporation, and The Daavlin Company, among others.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

LED-Based Phototherapy Devices dominate the market with a share of 55.8% in 2019 due to its cost-effectiveness and higher efficiency.

The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the phototherapy devices market due to the increasing number of neonatal jaundice cases. Besides, the favorable reimbursement policies generated by the U.S. government for curing skin conditions will indeed shift the patient's preference towards hospital treatments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to the enhancement of the healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostic solutions.

𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Phototherapy Devices Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

This report encompasses the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Keyword for the period 2020 – 2027. The study is a meticulously framed, in-depth study, with multiple tables charts and graphs that provide vital information on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in that specific market.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

LED-Based Phototherapy Devices

Fibreoptic Phototherapy Devices

Conventional Phototherapy Devices (Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neonatal Jaundice Management

Skin Disease Treatment (Vitiligo, Eczema, Psoriasis)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

North America Phototherapy Devices Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Phototherapy Devices Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2021 to 2027.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Phototherapy Devices Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2027.

Europe Phototherapy Devices Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Phototherapy Devices Market growth.

