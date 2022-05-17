Global CMF (Craniomaxillofacial) Devices Market estimated at $2.2 billion (2022), is growing at a decent CAGR of 6.8%

Medi-Tech Insights: The global craniomaxillofacial devices market growth is driven by growing volumes of CMF procedures and the rising adoption of patient specific implants.

CMF devices are used during surgeries to treat injuries, defects, and diseases in the head, neck, face, jaws, hard and soft tissues of the cranial and maxillofacial region. The global CMF devices market consists of implants, software, anatomic models, instruments, and surgical guides.

High incidence of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) is driving the demand for CMF devices market

Head injuries are one of the most common causes of disability and death in adults. According to the Journal of Neurosurgery, 69 million individuals across the globe are estimated to sustain a TBI each year. About 2.8 million TBIs occur in the U.S. every year (Source: CDC). Large number of TBIs and associated skull fractures are driving the demand for CMF devices.

Sports related injuries are propelling the volumes of CMF procedures

The growth in the number of injuries caused due to sports activities is expected to increase the demand for CMF devices. According to John Hopkins Medicine, over 3.5 million sports-related injuries are reported every year in the U.S and almost one-third of all injuries incurred in childhood are sports-related injuries.

Growing demand for patient specific implants (PSIs)

The CMF devices market is dominated by standard/off-the-shelf implants. However, the demand for patient-specific implants is growing. This is attributed to the advances in imaging techniques that allow physicians to recreate a computerized model of the patient's anatomy and provide personalized solutions. Further, improvements in the CMF planning software have added tools that help surgeons make almost any measurement possible and align the bone segments in a perfectly symmetrical manner. This has enabled designing patient specific solutions with high accuracy.

Point of Care (POC) 3D Printing to offer growth opportunities in CMF Devices Market

Point of care (POC) 3D printing is likely to find greater traction in the coming years. Hospitals are increasingly looking for POC 3D printing solutions owing to its benefits like direct communication between engineer and the surgeon and accelerated delivery. Key players such as KLS Martin have already began to focus on POC services. Recently, Charite hospital (Germany) entered into a public-private partnership with KLS Martin. They shared investment for the printers in hospitals and KLS is printing the implants for Charite.

North America leads the adoption of Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

From a geographic perspective, North America has a major market share of global CMF devices revenues. This is mainly attributed to the large volumes of CMF procedures, high incidence of trauma injuries, relatively greater penetration and reimbursement of CMF products in the region.

Key players operating in the global craniomaxillofacial devices market include KLS Martin, DePuy Synthes Companies (JnJ), Stryker, Medartis, Renishaw, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Materialise, Xilloc Medical, Synimed, Medicon, 3D Systems, 3D Life Prints, Nutechnologies, 3Di, among others.

Companies adopting organic growth strategies to increase their market share

As a key growth strategy, companies operating in the craniomaxillofacial devices market are focusing on strategic expansions. For instance,

In 2021, KLS Martin opened the new production building "Building 70" in Mühlheim, Germany. In the U.S. the company expanded its production building. Further, a new, larger office with a showroom was inaugurated in Shanghai, China.

In March 2020, KLS Martin opened a new planning office for Individual Patient Solutions (IPS) in Cardiff, U.K. to bring a more personal and local service to UK clinicians.

In January 2019, DePuy Synthes invested €36 million in expanding R&D capabilities at its Ireland Innovation Center. The investment would help a five-year project focusing on advancing material science in 3D printing, coatings and surface treatments for high quality implants and medical devices. The investment also aimed an establishment of a 3D Printing Development and Launch Center.





