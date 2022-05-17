VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster / Death Investigation Involving Inmate

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1003002

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/16/2022 at approximately 5:19 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Springfield Hospital; 25 Ridgewood Road, Springfield, VT 05156

VICTIM: David R. Goldstein

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 16, 2022, at approximately 5:19 pm, the Vermont State Police were notified that an inmate from the Southern State Correctional Facility died while at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, VT. State Police learned that David R. Goldstein, age 56, of Barre City had died.

Earlier in the day Goldstein had been transported, via ambulance, from the correctional facility to the hospital after suffering from a medical event. Goldstein received medical care while at the hospital but died several hours later.

Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified and responded to the hospital and correctional facility. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Office of The Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington to confirm the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is on-going at this time.