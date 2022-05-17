LED Emergency Lighting Market Analysis by Product Types & Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions & Market Overview

Emergen Research Logo

The rising emergency lighting integration with esthetic lighting and the growing demand for energy-efficient emergency lightning are driving the demand

LED Emergency Lighting Market Size – USD 2.60 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7 %, Market Trends – The rise in LEDs' adoption due to the decline of prices.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LED Emergency Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing convergence of emergency lighting with aesthetic lighting, the LED emergency lighting market is expected to expand rapidly. In the forecast timeframe, the rising demand for effective emergency lightning is expected to further fuel market growth. LED costs have decreased tremendously and thus increase demand in different fields of application, like commercial and residential buildings. The increasing demand for LEDs and energy efficiency has driven the manufacturers of lighting goods to expand their LED portfolios.

A novel report on global LED Emergency Lighting market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global LED Emergency Lighting market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global LED Emergency Lighting market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Some Key Highlights

In August 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Intact Vascular, Inc. Philips will extend its range of image-oriented medical devices by acquiring Intact Vascular. With the Tack Endovascular System, a much-needed device that successfully enhances blood circulation in the vessels of limb, enables healing, and protects limbs; the deal will broaden its product line of treatments for peripheral arteries with minimally invasive impacts.

Due to benefits such as excellent heat dissipation, smaller size, greater lumen performance, less lumen depreciation, prolonged lifespan, the Surface Mount segment is anticipated to lead the market with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the rechargeable segment will be the largest market due to improved lifetime and durability.

Due to the widespread use of emergency lighting solutions in the commercial industry, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast. Throughout the case of power shortfalls, emergency Lights must be equipped with municipal and state requirements in order to keep direct exit routes to stairwells during an emergency.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

ams AG, NVC Lighting Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., IOTA Engineering, L.L.C., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, Legrand S.A., Digital Lumens, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and Fulham Co., Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global LED Emergency Lighting Market on the basis of technology, power source, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surface Mount

Chips on Board

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Rechargeable

Solar

Battery

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cinema

Commercial

School

Residential

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the LED Emergency Lighting Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the LED Emergency Lighting market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

The global LED Emergency Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.23 Billion by 2027