Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market to Witness a Healthy Growth Forecast to 2027 Reports by Emergen Research

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size – USD 1.24 Billion in 2019, Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Growth - CAGR of 13.1%

Technological developments that allow predictive analytics are expected to increase demand for genetic testing directed to the customer. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market to Witness a Healthy Growth Forecast to 2027 Reports by Emergen RThe global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing genetic disease incidence would fuel competition for direct-to-consumer genetic testing and accelerate market development across the expected timeframe. Increasing cases of hereditary disorders such as breast cancer, achondroplasia, colorectal cancer and other diseases have increased the need for cost-effective and reliable avenues of genetic testing in the healthcare industry.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market

Growth of the DTC genetic testing market in North America is due to improved genetic disorder incidence and increasing recognition among DTC genetic test citizens. Besides, increasing cancer incidence in the area will raise the demand for early detection of genetic DTC testing. A manifest presence of market players offering creative approaches would outweigh the demand for DTC genetic testing in the forthcoming future.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The over-the-counter channel expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecasted period due to the convenience of purchasing a test kit for customers residing in developed world rural areas, as enforcement authorities inspect them individually to make them easier to purchase.

The single nucleotide polymorphism chips application is the major contributor to the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market. The single nucleotide polymorphism chips application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 47.7% of the market in the year 2019, as it can detect different changes in a separate letter to enhance further test performance.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞, Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, Helix OpCo LLC, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage, Identigene, Pathway genomics, and Living DNA, among others.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

The main objective of the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market industry report is to supply key insights on Competition Positioning, Current Trends, Market Potential, Growth Rates, and Alternative Relevant Statistics. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market from 2019-2027 , and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives of the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market . Also, global leading players are profiled with their revenue, market share, profit margin, major product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭-𝐭𝐨-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Test Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Platforms

Over-the-Counter

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips (SNP)

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Segmentation based on Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

What are the key factors driving DTC Genetic Testing Market expansion?

What will be the value of DTC Genetic Testing Market during 2021- 2027?

Which region will make notable contributions towards DTC Genetic Testing Market revenue?

What are the key players leveraging DTC Genetic Testing Market growth?

