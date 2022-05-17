Global mTOR Inhibitors Market to Surpass US$ 9,534.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global mTOR Inhibitors market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,704.5 million in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global mTOR Inhibitors Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing engagement of government regulatory organizations in transforming healthcare and medical field using new research and development activities, increasing adoption of drugs for avascular necrosis, drug launches, inorganic activities such as collaborations and others.

The key market players are focused to address the emerging use of mTOR inhibitors by research and clinical trial testing is expected to drive the global mTOR inhibitors market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Johnpro Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, is conducting a clinical trial on mTOR inhibitors for the treatment Glioblastoma. The trial is in Phase 3. The trial is expected to get completed in April 2025.

Increasing number of product approvals from regulatory bodies is expected to drive the growth of global mTOR inhibitors market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, Novartis AG., a pharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Afinitor DISPERZ, for the adjunctive treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged two years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). Furthermore, the increasing number of prevalence of kidney cancer is expected to drive the growth of global mTOR inhibitors market. For instance, according to report published by the World Health Organization in 2020, the prevalence of kidney cancer is 33.6% in Europe region.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5019

Key Market Takeaways:

Key market players operating in the market are focused on product launches. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of global mTOR inhibitors market. For instance, in May 2021, Fresenius Kabi AG., a pharmaceutical company, announced that the company has launch Temsirolimus Injection in the U.S. Temsirolimus Injection, a generic version of the brand Torisel, is used to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global mTOR inhibitors market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of drug approvals by regulatory bodies in the region. For instance, in November 2021, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved FYARRO (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) for intravenous use for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global mTOR inhibitors market include Novartis AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC., Par Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Cadilla, Pfizer, Inc., Biocon, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Accord Healthcare Inc., Gland Pharma Ltd., Apotex Inc., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5019

Market segmentation:

Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, By Drug Type: Everolimus Temsirolimus Sirolimus

Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, By Indication: Oncology Immunosuppressant Organ Transplantation Others

Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Intravenous

Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada



Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Dual Specificity Protein Kinase TTK Inhibitors Market , by Product Type (BAY 1217389, BOS-172722, CFI-402257, S 81694, and Others), by Application (Non-hematologic Malignancies, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

U.S. P2Y12 Inhibitors Market , by Drug (Clopidogrel, Ticlopidine, Ticagrelor, Prasugrel, Cangrelor, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral and Intravenous), by Application (Angioplasty, Arterial Thrombosis, Percutaneous Coronary Interventions, Myocardial Infarction, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com