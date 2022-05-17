AI in Energy Market Size Worth USD 20.83 Billion by 2028 | Fueling the next wave of innovation in the energy sector

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to obtain operational efficiency to meet energy requirements are key factors driving market growth.

Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Size – USD 3.82 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.6%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence in oil & gas industries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence in energy market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 20.83 Billion in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 23.6% over the forecast period. The market revenue growth is attributed to growing need for obtaining operational efficiency to meet energy requirements. Digitalization in the sector of energy is contributing to high demand for Artificial Intelligence in energy systems, thus, supporting the steady revenue growth of the global market.

Artificial intelligence utilizes advanced algorithms, along with stacks of data accumulated from the source to provide machines and systems with the ability to think, perceive, calculate, and analyze complex information like a human brain. Additionally, the implementation of application-specific AI platforms provides real-time insights of various industrial applications, thus, increasing the system’s efficiency to meet the energy demand.

Increasing demand for obtaining operational efficiency to meet energy requirements is a key factor driving global Artificial Intelligence in energy market revenue growth.

Furthermore, the cost efficiency induced by Artificial Intelligence in operations is driving the adoption rate of AI amongst various energy companies. Access to crucial information, along with predictive analytics has gained demand for AI in the energy sector for preventing equipment failure, across the supply chain.

Adoption of AI-based solutions among oilfield services operators and providers has been increasing and is fueling deployment of AI solutions in the industries like oil & gas. Increasing need for detecting improper threading in pipelines or defects in several error-prone mechanisms is driving the utilization of AI-powered defect detection solutions, especially in oil & gas industries. Moreover, the growing demand for reducing production as well as maintenance costs in oil & gas industries is leading to increasing utilization of AI-based solutions, thereby contributing to the revenue growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Report:

The software segment accounted for highest revenue share in the year 2020. AI-driven software is predicted to improve customer savings by controlling the costs of energy without interrupting operations, which is expected to continue to support the revenue growth of the software segment.

In terms of revenue share, the power industry segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 23.8% throughout the forecast period. Growing demand to make the power industry more efficient and secure by analyzing as well as evaluating data volumes is a primary factor augmenting demand for AI solutions in the power industry.

The renewable energy management segment registered significantly high revenue share in the market in 2020. Increasing demand for low carbon emissions worldwide is predicted to drive rising utilization of Artificial Intelligence for renewable energy management going ahead.

North American market accounted for the contribution of largest revenue share to the global market in 2020. High adoption of AI-based smart meters and smart home solutions is contributing to increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence in the energy sector in various countries in North America.

Major players operating in the market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Accenture PLC, AutoGrid Systems, Inc, C3 IoT, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, and IBM Corporation.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in energy market on the basis of product offering, industry stream, application, and region:

Product offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Support Services

Hardware

AI-as-a-Service

Software

Industry stream Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Power Industry (Generation, Transmission, Distribution)

Oil & Gas Industry (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Demand Response Management

Fleet & asset Management

Renewable Energy Management

Precision Drilling

Demand forecasting

Infrastructure Management

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Artificial Intelligence in Energy market in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market ?

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Artificial Intelligence in Energy market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

Finally, all aspects of the Artificial Intelligence in Energy market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

