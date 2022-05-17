THE DCRO INSTITUTE JOINS THE EQUILAR DIVERSITY NETWORK – QUALIFIED RISK DIRECTORS® TO BE FEATURED IN BOARDEDGE DATABASE
We look forward to partnering with the DCRO to support highly qualified and diverse board members who are distinguished Qualified Risk Directors®.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that we are partnered with Equilar, Silicon Valley-based market leader in corporate leadership data, as a new member of the Equilar Diversity Network (EDN). EDN is a consortium of more than 50 leading organizations focused on driving board diversity and changing the way organizations identify diverse board talent. There are more than 7,000 members affiliated through the network, and more than 2,000 members have joined boards over the last five years.
— David Chun, Founder and CEO, Equilar
The partnership presents a unique opportunity for Qualified Risk Director® profiles to be included in the Equilar BoardEdge database, recognized as a leading technology solution for board search with more than 1.5 million executive and board member profiles.
“The DCRO Institute and Equilar are both highly committed to advancing diversity in the boardroom,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “More than half of our Qualified Risk Directors® are women, from highly diverse backgrounds and industries, and are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents,” he continued.
“The demand for board members who are experienced in risk oversight and assessment has only increased in today’s global corporate environment,” said David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar. “We look forward to partnering with the DCRO to support highly qualified and diverse board members who are distinguished Qualified Risk Directors®.”
The Qualified Risk Director® is a professional designation conferred by the DCRO Institute. It recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. We evaluate applicants across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Equilar – Equilar is the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Equilar for their most important business decisions, including 70% of the Fortune 500 and institutional investors representing over $20 trillion in assets. Equilar offers data-driven solutions for business development, recruiting, executive compensation, and shareholder engagement that bring together business leaders to drive exceptional results. Founded in 2000, Equilar is cited regularly by Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and other leading media outlets. Learn more at www.equilar.com.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn