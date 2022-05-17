Geospatial Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the geospatial analytics market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the geospatial global analytics market size is expected to grow from $62.01 billion in 2021 to $73.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach $128.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%. The development of smart cities is expected to propel the global geospatial analytics market growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the geospatial analytics market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5927&type=smp

The geospatial analytics market consists of sales of geospatial analytics products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that gather, display, and manipulate geographic information. Geospatial analytics uses a geographic information system (GIS) to manage and predict the phenomenon affecting the earth and its inhabitants.

Global Geospatial Analytics Market Trends

Technological advancements in geospatial analytics have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the geospatial global analytics market. Major companies operating in geospatial analytics are focused on developing advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Geospatial Analytics Market Segments

The global geospatial analytics market is segmented:

By Components: Solutions, Services

By Type: Surface And Field Analytics, Network And Location Analytics, Geovisualization, Other Types

By Technology: Remote Sensing, GIS, GPS, Other Technologies

By Application: Surveying, Medicine And Public Safety, Disaster Risk Reduction And Management, Climate Change Adaptation, Other Applications

By End-User Industry: Agriculture, Utility And Communication, Defense And Intelligence, Government, Natural Resources, Other End User Industries

By Geography: The global geospatial analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global geospatial analytics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geospatial-analytics-global-market-report

Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides geospatial global analytics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global geospatial analytics market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The geospatial global analytics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alteryx, Carto, ESRI, General Electric, SAP, Tomtom, Trimble, Google, Hexagon Ab, Maxar Technologies, Bentley Systems, Fugro, Geoviet Consulting, GIS Co. Ltd, Mandalay Technology, Maplarge, Mappoint Asia, Orbica, Orbital Insight, Pasco Corporation, and Skymap Global.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gps-equipments-global-market-report

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-time-location-systems-global-market-report

Location Analytics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/location-analytics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC