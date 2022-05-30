How Credico Maintains Great Culture and Employee Morale
Many businesses have had to focus on new ways of maintaining good morale as working conditions have adapted throughout the pandemic.CHICAGO, USA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many businesses have had to focus on new ways of maintaining good morale as working conditions have adapted throughout the pandemic. Although restrictions in many parts of the world are no longer in place, some companies have adopted a hybrid working model with staff still partially working from home (WFH). Successful businesses know that they perform better and work harmoniously if their people work together with shared values and goals. So how do companies ensure a good company culture is maintained when working environments are changing?
Here are a few ways Credico ensures that morale is high throughout their global business enterprise:
Considering Compatibility in the Hiring Process
Employee happiness is, of course, essential. The University of Warwick's study showed that happy people were 12% more productive.
Credico first looks for the skills and experience necessary for a given role throughout their hiring process, but a good cultural fit is also high on the agenda. This could mean reviewing hobbies and interests, personality, and attitude – for instance, having a go-getter mindset and an openness to learning, personal development, and working with various industries, sectors, and people.
Bringing all of this together and pairing it with the business's values lead to a unique, happy, and supportive corporate culture.
Building a Little Healthy Competition
Healthy competition is celebrated at Credico across all markets.
Some businesses consider competition within a team to be risky. On the one hand, it motivates individuals to perform at the best of their abilities, but, on the other hand, it can give birth to discord and disagreement.
Credico disagrees with the latter, presenting the example of 30 years of experience building a competitive culture in a fun and supportive way.
Organizing friendly competitions that involve fun and unofficial prize systems boosts morale in many circumstances. It is why many companies have an employee of the month program. A picture on the wall and an honorary certificate can ignite healthy competition, especially when bonuses are involved.
Promoting Positive Well-Being
Mind, the mental health charity, says that employee well-being is of utmost importance for stakeholders' morale and general health. Employees expect more support for their mental well-being, and employers must respond to this demand if they hope to retain top talent.
The mental health of American workers has spiraled as the global pandemic drags on. Research from the Conference Board released reveals that the vast majority of employees—nearly 80%—are worried about their mental health, with more than three-quarters citing stress and burnout as the biggest challenges.
Leaders at Credico are in a great position to challenge stigma and prejudice throughout the organization. They've made it a priority to get mental health on the agenda where leadership implements well-being at all levels of the organization.
Upskilling Employees
Did you know? Just one in twenty employees believe their employer prioritizes their upskilling - in other words, most employees are not learning anything from their current roles and feel stagnant in their careers.
"14 percent said they had seen a decrease in upskilling opportunities" (Resource Solutions), yet many recruiters have seemed puzzled by the 'great resignation' from employees feeling undervalued.
At Credico, investing in its employees on all levels by training and upskilling is part of the business's core values. Upskilling and showing employees that your firm invests in their career progression keeps morale high.
Maintaining an Open-Door Policy
Open-door policies foster closer working relationships. An open-door approach promotes a culture of friendly openness, and it builds a belief in others when a manager makes it evident that they genuinely want to be actively engaged.
Closed conversations can create negative barriers which affect many aspects of work, from creating a formal, secretive environment where employees are afraid to speak freely to building a belief that leadership is disengaged from the business or simply not interested. This can cause subordinates to feel that their manager is not trustworthy or is withholding vital information.
Everyone should feel comfortable asking questions, whether in the office, at home, or in different time zones.
Ensuring People Feel Valued
This includes all levels of employees as well as clients and customers. Everyone should feel valued and listened to, regardless of age, seniority, race, gender, and so on.
In a global business, employees can feel isolated when they don't see colleagues in person, so managers must ensure that employees have weekly check-ins to know what is going well, what needs improvement, and any upcoming projects they need feedback on.
Doing this will make them feel valued and often speeds up business processes. It's a win-win!
