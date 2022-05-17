Pilates And Yoga Studios Market Growth, Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pilates And Yoga Studios Market Research Report published by Emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Pilates And Yoga studios Market industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Pilates And Yoga studios Market along with crucial statistical data about the Pilates And Yoga studios Market . The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Pilates And Yoga studios Market Size – USD 116.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trend – High demand from Asia-Pacific

Pilates and yoga studios provide convenient workout sessions with instructors, for giving proper guidance and encouragement to clients to help them achieve their fitness goals. Pilates focuses on core strength, breath awareness, and spine alignment, whereas yoga is a collection of movements that stimulate and rejuvenate the entire body.

Increasing prevalence of obesity, owing to unhealthy food habits and lifestyles, is considered the main reason behind chronic health issues, such as diabetes, thyroid disease, and others. People are, therefore, becoming more health conscious, which is expected to drive the global Pilates and yoga studios market revenue growth. Furthermore, growth of Pilates and yoga studios is also being driven by increase in Pilates and yoga memberships, as well as supportive government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles.

Expansion of Pilates and yoga studios is being driven by increasing health awareness, rising disposable income in developing countries, and growing popularity of physical fitness activities. Promotions and marketing activities have always been an effective approach for Pilates and yoga businesses to expand their market reach. However, presence of other alternatives, such as multi-specialty gyms, fitness centers, and therapeutic programs, is restricting Pilates and yoga studios market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, Restored Motion and Pilates, a Pilates studio in the U.S., launched a new venture called DUO Coffee and Pilates, where customers can choose their favorite coffee along with workout, whether it is professional Pilates, classical or contemporary Pilates, or yoga. This strategic initiative has successfully increased its customer base.

Yoga classes segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Yoga is recognized to counterbalance a busy and overworked lifestyle that lacks sufficient exercise and relaxation.

Private segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to social distancing mandates enforced all over the world to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Medium scale enterprise segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Innovative strategies undertaken by key market players is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Service provider segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for private instructors and yoga tutors across the world.

Market in Asia-Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to increase in consumer spending on health. Over the last two decades, fitness trends and increasing knowledge about alternative health practices in Asia-Pacific have been creating growing interest in yoga and Pilates.

Major players in the market report include Pilates Plus LLC, The Pilates Yoga Company, Authentic Pilates, Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio, Core Pilates & Yoga, Flex Studios, Inc., M Pilates+Yoga, Yoga Vida, O2 Yoga, and Fitness Unlimited.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad pilates and yoga studios market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the pilates and yoga studios market players.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Pilates and yoga studios market on the basis of type, application, enterprise size, sales channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Yoga Classes

Pilates Classes

Pilates & Yoga Accreditation Training

Merchandise Sales

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Private

Group

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Small Scale Enterprise

Medium Scale Enterprise

Large Scale Enterprise

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Manufacturer

Distributor

Service Provider

Aftermarket

TOC of the global pilates and yoga studios market report:

Chapter 1, describes the pilates and yoga studios Introduction, market overview, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and challenges.

Chapter 2, analyzes the key manufacturers of pilates and yoga studios , along with the sales, revenue, and price of pilates and yoga studios , in the forecast period.

Chapter 3, studies the competitive situation among the major manufacturers and vendors, with sales, revenue, and market share.

Chapter 4, analyzes the global market by regions, with sales, revenue, and market share of pilates and yoga studios , for each region, from 2020 to 2027.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, analyze the pilates and yoga studios market by type, application, regions, and manufacturers, with sales, revenue, and market share by key countries in these regions…Continued

