Water Desalination Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Water Desalination Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Water Desalination Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the water desalination equipment market size is expected to reach $20.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%. Water desalination equipment market research report shows that the rising urbanization and industrialization are expected to drive the growth of the market going forward.

The water desalination equipment market consists of sales of water desalination equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce the salinity and other minerals from the discharged water to separate salt from water. The water desalination equipment includes multi-effect evaporators and reverses osmosis systems to treat seawater to become drinking water.

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the water desalination equipment market. According to the global water desalination equipment market analysis, major companies are focused on developing advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2020, DuPont Water Solutions, a US-based science, and innovation company launched dry-tested seawater reverse osmosis elements based on next-generation seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) technology to transform water desalination to the next level. The dry testing increases shelf life and flexibility for storage, reduces energy consumption and lowers carbon dioxide emissions.

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Segments

By Product: Membranes, Pumps, Evaporators

By Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash Distillation, Multiple-Effect Distillation, Other Technologies

By Application: Municipal, Industrial, Other Applications

By Geography: The global water desalination equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Middle East accounts for the largest share.

Water Desalination Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides water desalination equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global water desalination equipment market, water desalination equipment market share, water desalination equipment market segments and geographies, water desalination equipment global market players, water desalination equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The water desalination equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Water Desalination Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Acciona S.A., Aquatech International LLC, Biwater Holdings Limited, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Genesis Water Technologies, IDE Technologies, Koch Separation Solutions, Lenntech, Pure Aqua Inc., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Veolia Water Technologies, Advanced Watertek, Desmi A/S, DuPont, Ferrovial S.A, Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A., General Electric Company, Hatenboer, Prominent, Toray Industries Inc., Triwin Watertec Co. Ltd, Veolia Water Technologies, Wartsila Company, and Zhonghe Desalination.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

