Biologics Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Biologics Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Biologics industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Biologics market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Biologics market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others

This report encompasses the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Biologics Market for the period 2020 – 2028. The study is a meticulously framed, in-depth study, with multiple tables charts and graphs that provide vital information on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in that specific market.

Biologics Market Size – USD 299.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends –Surging demand and higher adoption of novel therapies

Surging demand and higher adoption of novel biologics drugs and therapies across the globe for the treatment of disease conditions is a significant factor causative of steady market revenue growth. One such novel drug is Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), which is a highly effective drug used in disease treatment. In cancer treatment, ADC delivers drugs to the disease/target cells with a very high specificity, thereby maximizing efficacy and lessening systemic exposure, as well as associated side effect risks. Based on payload attached to the antibody, ADC can be deployed to influence several biological functions.

Additionally, the rapidly increasing burden of chronic diseases globally is fueling market growth. According to statics released by World Health Organization (WHO), the burden of chronic diseases had been estimated to increase by 57.0% from 2001 to 2020. Developing countries are expected to be highly impacted, thereby contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.

Some Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Biocon Biologics Ltd. and Mylan made an announcement about the introduction of biosimilar Semglee in the US. This biosimilar is available, both in pre-filled pen and vials, and is intended for controlling high blood pressure in adults having type 2 diabetes and pediatric patients having type 1 diabetes.

Among the source segments, mammalian segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over forecast period. Expression systems deploying mammalian cells for recombinant hormones/proteins can introduce appropriate protein folding, PTM (post-translational modifications), and product assembly that are essential for overall biological activity.

Among the product type segments, vaccines segment revenue is expected to expand at a relatively faster rate over forecast period. A vaccine functions by preparing the immune system to identify and fight pathogens, either bacteria or viruses. Vaccines are beneficial in reducing preventable infectious diseases, and currently, fewer number individuals suffer from the distressing effects of pertussis and measles, among other illnesses. Presently, vaccines are witnessing spiraling demand across the globe to curb the spread of COVID-19 and resulting mortalities occurring due to the disease.

Among the application segments, the cancer segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Biologics assists the immune system in quickly recognizing cancer cells in the human body, as well as attacking the malignant cells, switching on/off the signals from cancerous cells and aiding in dodging the immune system cells.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in biologics development, and better reimbursement scenario in some countries in the region.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, F Hoffman La Roche, Addgene, Novartis AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Emergence of several startups such as ILYA Pharma, Elasmogen, Cygnal Therapeutics, TiumBio, and Entos Pharmaceuticals is also contributing significantly to market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biologics on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Others

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Biologics market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Biologics market size

2.2 Latest Biologics market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Biologics market key players

3.2 Global Biologics size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Biologics market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Biologics market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

